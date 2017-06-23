Premiere: Las Cobras - 'Al Más Allá'

Sometimes good music wins out.

Uruguay's Las Cobras make drifting, dream-like psychedelia, as indebted to tropicalia as it is the Brian Jonestown Massacre.

The duo - Sofïa Aguerre and Leandro Rebellato - released their debut album last year, and 'Temporal' won a dogged cult following.

Given a vinyl pressing by Fuzz Club, the release quickly sold out as word got out about this sublimely talented duo.

The label have scrambled to deliver a re-press for fans, and you can order your copy HERE.

Alongside this, Las Cobras have also pieced together a video for album highlight 'Al Más Allá', a drifting song draped in serene beauty.

A real pearl, you can check it out below.

