Premiere: Lafa Taylor & Aabo - 'Already Found'

15 · 06 · 2017
There's something about house music that perfectly suits summer.

Perhaps it's the music's innately uplifting feel, a sense of empowerment that brings hope, joy, and transgression.

Rising duo Lafa Taylor & Aabo tap into this on new single 'Already Found', a pop-tinged piece of brass-laden house bedlam.

The squelching synth line mirrors early Acid sounds, while the up-front percussive feel echoes those pivotal Jersey productions.

Out on June 16th, the horn lines truly lift 'Already Found' into another place - barnstorming summertime fare.

