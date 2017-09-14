Premiere: Lady Legs - 'Real Thing'

Lady Legs first got together five years ago, a bunch of kids who wanted to party and (occasionally) make music.

Since then they've partied hard, but along the way assembled an arsenal of fizzling, crackling, spitting, snarling garage punk tunes with a heart of gold.

Romantics on the inside, Lady Legs are southern gentlemen who want to burn off some excess energy while leaving the folks around them with a smile on their face.

With a new album on the horizon, the Birmingham, Alabama band are set to showcase upcoming single 'Real Thing'.

Sneering, pleading pop music with a guitar crunch, vocalist John Sims tells Clash the song "is about finding someone that actually cares in a world of uncaring people..."

Tune in now.

