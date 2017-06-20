Premiere: KYLYPSO - 'Skies Are'

East London group KYLYPSO emerged last year, releasing a flurry of hazy, hallucinogenic pop songs.

Bubbling electronics with opaque vocals, the three-piece are a sort of mobile pop laboratory, conducting bizarre yet infectious experiments as they go.

New cut 'Skies Are' opens with production that could be pulled from a Caribou record, before erupting into a vital indie pop song.

Think a more lysergic Glass Animals and you'd be close. KYLYPSO tell Clash...

"'Skies Are' was written as a nostalgic look back towards a relationship, post breakup. In the daydream-like journey from the high points to the low points, the freefall is embraced and the demons are exorcised."

Tune in now.

Catch KYLYPSO at London's Paper Dress Vintage on September 9th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.