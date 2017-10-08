Premiere: Krief - 'Automanic'

Patrick Krief has plenty of experiences - former guitarist in The Dears, he's played on some of our favourite records.

Maintaining a hectic schedule, the guitarist has been working on solo material of late, focussing on his Krief moniker.

New single 'Automanic' is out now on Fierce Panda, an aspect of his two-part project 'Automanic Red' and 'Automanic Blue'.

The new single is an important introduction, with the glacial guitars underpinning some intricate wordplay. Patrick explains:

"I often think of a film in my mind and write to that picture. The imagery I was getting for the song 'Automanic' was that of someone driving on a dark highway and experiencing hallucinations in their passenger seat. Each hallucination is reminiscent of a failed relationship, ultimately distracting the driver into crashing the car. With that in mind I wanted the song to have a sense of acceleration and impending doom that I achieved by using pitch-shifting synths, and a drum beat that would get more chaotic with each measure."

"I chose this song as the title track, 'cause to me, it's one song on the album that encapsulates every single other song involved. I approached Daniel Abraham and Pierre Alexandre Girard with the concept, and they brought it to a whole other level."

Tune in now.

Catch Krief at the following shows:

November

21 Oxford The Wheatsheaf

23 London Paper Dress Vintage

24 London Sofar Sounds

25 Manchester Factory

