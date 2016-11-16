Premiere: Kormac - 'I Believe'

Kormac plays by no rules but his own.

Incredibly ambitious, the sheer creativity of this Irish electronic talent has taken him to some unexpected places.

Recently collaborating with Scottish author Irvine Welsh, the producer's AV show has developed into a conscious entity of its own.

New cut 'I Believe' began as the closing statement of his live show, with fans latching on to the repeated "I believe, I believe..." refrain.

Taking this, Kormac began adding intense layers of sound, pushing it into a quite distinct direction.

Clash is able to premiere the full video for 'I Believe', and it's a typically bold statement from a vital talent.

Benn Veasy directs the visuals - tune in now.