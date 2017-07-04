Premiere: Kokoroko - 'Abusey Junction'

Right now one of London's oldest music scenes is also one of its hottest.

That's right - jazz is popping off, with a new generation melding established tradition with fresh ideas from global street culture.

Brownswood have been supporting this for some time, and the label's new project We Out Here brings together some of the finest breaking musicians in the country.

Placing a series of new groups in the studio, the label asked them to lay down fresh ideas, new material, and gathered the results on a new album.

Launching at London's influential music hub Total Refreshment Centre later this month, We Out Here will be accompanied by a documentary, talks, DJ sets, and live performances.

We're able to share Kokoroko's recording, with the South London group laying down an ultra-chilled version of 'Abusey Junction'.

From those opening stabs of guitar notes through to the glacial keys and that deeply atmospheric trumpet part it's a real collective performance, a group of musicians focussed on one end point.

Largely steered by guitarist Oscar Jerome - rapidly becoming a sought-after name in his own right - it carries a sunset vibe that acts as the perfect counterpoint to January's hectic intensity.

Tune in now.

We Out Here launches at Total Refreshment Centre, London with events across January 25th, 26th - grab tickets HERE.

