Premiere: KOALAS - 'Lover'

When the two members of KOALAS first sat down to make music together they weren't sure if it would work.

After all, there's no sure path to walk down. Within a few moments, though, their first song had appeared, and their chemistry was solidified.

'Lover' was that song, and it's a sublime piece of electronic pop, boasting deftly accomplished production and those interweaving vocals.

As KOALAS' Samuel Jones explains, the track itself helped fuse the band in place:

"This track was the catalyst for the band forming, being a two piece and often sharing vocals allows us to represent contrasting points of view when songwriting."

"'Lover' imagines a relationship crumbling under the weight of heartbreak and wounds still healing. Love is both selfless and selfish, restoring as much as it drains when things are falling apart, fighting to hold something together that hangups from the past make difficult."

Tune in now.

