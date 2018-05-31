Premiere: KLYMVX - 'Siento' (ft. Marissa Chibli)

KLYMVX like to have fun with music.

A frisky Parisian production duo, their electro-focussed sound takes in all kinds of other elements.

Continually exploring, the pair recently hit upon the sunshine formula for 'Siento', a slice of tropical pop with a Mediterranean vibe.

They explain: “To give you a little anecdote, in the drop you can hear what sounds like a flute but actually isn’t. We were on a terrace with our beers (we were just messing around) and after having drunk two or three of them, one of us blew into his bottle and frankly, that’s how we found the drop!”

Marissa Chibli strikes the lead vocal, and her focussed, charismatic performance lifts the track into a new realm entirely.

KLYMVX add: “We found Marissa on the internet, thanks to her multiple covers, and immediately knew we’d found the singer we needed. We're from Paris, we live in the grey. We've always said that we make music to make people smile and convey a positive message, and this time we tried to bring the nice weather with us too – and that’s what made 'Siento'.”

Tune in now.

