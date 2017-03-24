Premiere: KIOL - 'Hard Things'

It's possible for an artist to do a complete 180 with their sound. Italy's Alessandro Bossi started out as a punk rock drummer, but his output now as KIOL can be classed as a crossbreed of alternative folk and pop, with some blues rhythms thrown in for good measure.

Citing artists like Jake Bugg, Kings of Leon and James Brown as influences, KIOL's latest offering, 'Hard Things', sees him arriving at a more pointedly polished sound.

KIOL said: "We chose ‘Hard Things’ as the first single because it represents overcoming a challenge, and we are always up for a challenge! To think, in April last year I was listening to Paolo Nutini’s ‘Iron Sky’ 10 times a day. A few months later, I was working at the Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland - in the studio where Michael Jackson, Muse, Block Party, and Editors have worked, with Paolo Nutini’s producer, his musicians, and co-writers. A dream come true!”

We're premiering the track - check it out now below.

- - -

KIOL's upcoming live dates:

Monday, 13th November - The Old Blue Last, London (With August Child) - “Hard Things” Release Party

Friday, 17th November - The Louisiana, Bristol (With Tom Speight)

Sunday, 19th November - Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham (With Tom Speight)

Thursday, 23rd November - St Pancras Church, London (With Tom Speight)

Saturday, 25th November - Castle Hotel, Manchester (With Tom Speight)

- - -

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.