Premiere: Kidnap Kid - 'Where The Sea Swings In Like An Iron Gate'

There's much more to Kidnap Kid than meets the eye.

The electronic talent actually has a degree in politics, and he's continually side-stepped the hype to seek out his own path.

Working with Anjunadeep on a new release, Kidnap Kid has completed work on subtle new cut 'Where The Sea Swings In Like An Iron Gate'.

Rooted in house but with an expansive viewpoint, it's a lush, layered return, one that is in state of perpetual evolution.

Matching disco elements to broad, textured arrangement, 'Where The Sea Swings In Like An Iron Gate' attaches classical elements to a dancefloor workout.

Tune in now.