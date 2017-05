Kid Froopy makes songs for ':) + :'(' — in his own words. The elusive producer, who bubbled up through Soundcloud, creates computer music for the digital age; cute, saccharine synth-pop with bleepy textures.

Having remixed a number of cuts already, including the equally elusive Terror J, Froopy's newest track arrives as 'Dreams', which we're premiering the video for below.

The CGI visuals have a tripped-out Narnia feel with karaoke-style lyrics, so you can sing along. Watch it now:

