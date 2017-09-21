Premiere: KHAI - 'For You'

KHAI needed to look inward, to find something fresh.

Retreating from the front line of music, he relocated to Los Angeles and set about discovering new paths of creation.

Spending a year working on new music, the producer broke down his love of hip-hop, his fondness for indie songwriting, his fascination with electronics.

Gathering these fragments, his mosaic-like approach fused the disparate elements into something whole, offering something new in the process.

New track 'For You' ends this period of silence, the fractured, hypnotic production wrapping itself gauze-like around his half-whispered delivery.

The start of something new, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.