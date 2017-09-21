Premiere: Kelvyn Colt - 'Moon'

Kelvyn Colt always had an international outlook.

Born in Germany, the rising artist was raised bilingually by a Nigerian father and a German mother in Wiesbaden, the US military’s biggest outpost.

Surrounded by children from different backgrounds, he then spent time in the States before settling in London.

Absorbing new lessons at every turn, Kelvyn Colt quietly, steadily sluiced this through his own music, challenging himself at every turn.

A series of stunning viral smashes have turned the performer into an online sensation, but he's been careful not to be deceived by the hype.

New single 'Moon' is a vital return, a tour de force of his talents as Kelvyn moves from percussive rap bars to auto-tuned vocal excess.

A vivid display of his talents, 'Moon' is available to stream first on Clash.

