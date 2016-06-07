Premiere: Kate Martin - 'Autumn Leaves'

For a while, critics used to talk of Kate Martin's potential.

Strikingly young, the Melbourne artist was blessed with enormous promise, a feeling that the best was yet to come.

With new album 'Set My Life To Fire', though, it's time to talk of promise realised. A powerful, mature document of sheer creativity, it's a haunting piece of electronic pop that lingers long after the final note.

New cut 'Autumn Leaves' is a case in point. Written as Kate was "transitioning into the new sound that would come to define this record" and owes a debt to foreign travel.

"Last year I travelled to Seoul, South Korea with my best mate Emma and we made an impromptu documentary style music video for it. We thought it'd be a piece of cake but the reality soon set in that we were in foreign country (and lost most of the time) mildly delirious in the midst of a 40-degree heat wave. That being said I fell completely in love with Seoul and the whole experience made for a memorable collaboration."

Otherworldly pop music, 'Autumn Leaves' is further proof that it's impossible to second guess Kate Martin.

Check it out now.