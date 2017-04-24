Premiere: Kat Frankie - 'Bad Behaviour'

Kat Frankie isn't about to clean up her act.

She wants you to accept her as she is, something real, something that hasn't been airbrushed.

A precocious, highly individual pop talent, Kat Frankie's new single 'Bad Behaviour' is a tour de force.

A real statement, the Berlin based artist stakes her return with some fantastic pop music.

Tune in now.

