Premiere: Kat Frankie - 'Bad Behaviour'

Kat Frankie isn't about to clean up her act.
She wants you to accept her as she is, something real, something that hasn't been airbrushed.
A precocious, highly individual pop talent, Kat Frankie's new single 'Bad Behaviour' is a tour de force.
A real statement, the Berlin based artist stakes her return with some fantastic pop music.
Tune in now.
