Premiere: Kaleem Taylor - 'Walk Away'

Kaleem Taylor matches the rough with the smooth.
A velvet vocalist, his austere but effortlessly controlled delivery masks the often rough-hewn personal nature of his lyricism.
The Londoner releases his new EP on December 1st, a fusion of R&B songwriting and brittle, electronic tones.
Clash is able to premiere the soothing introversion of 'Walk Away', all sliding synths, and chord patterns that merge into one another.
There's a feeling of formlessness, with his amorphous creativity bleeding into different styles, different genres, while retaining that inimitable voice.
Tune in now.
