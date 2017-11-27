Premiere: Kaleem Taylor - 'Walk Away'

Kaleem Taylor matches the rough with the smooth.

A velvet vocalist, his austere but effortlessly controlled delivery masks the often rough-hewn personal nature of his lyricism.

The Londoner releases his new EP on December 1st, a fusion of R&B songwriting and brittle, electronic tones.

Clash is able to premiere the soothing introversion of 'Walk Away', all sliding synths, and chord patterns that merge into one another.

There's a feeling of formlessness, with his amorphous creativity bleeding into different styles, different genres, while retaining that inimitable voice.

Tune in now.

