Premiere: Kaixen ft. Twelve'Len - 'Brand New'

Kaixen has enjoyed a varied path through life.

Raised in Miami, the multi-instrumentalist was initially drawn towards left field jazz, before immersing himself in electronic innovation.

Perpetually evolving, he became an economics major at college before deciding to cut himself loose and concentrate on music.

New cut 'Brand New' is a fresh chapter from an artist who views each track, each single release as being a marker in its own right.

Vocalist Twelve'Len leaps on board 'Brand New', while the downbeat production utilises a day-glo 80s appeal.

Kaixen explains: “‘Brand New’ was inspired by that fantasy feeling of being with someone new. That feeling when you hit it off with a person and you're just excited to see where that relationship is going to. I guess you could say the honeymoon phase?”

