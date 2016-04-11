Premiere: JR Green - 'Tiger Lily'

JR Green hail from Ardnamurchan, a relatively remote and picturesque point on Scotland's west coast.

Developing an intertwined sense of songwriting, the pairing have a near telepathic relationship onstage, flitting from song to song with rare abandon.

New EP 'The Flora' is incoming, with the duo commenting: "Experiences pass and become obscured through selective memory, in our fortunate position we have been able to freeze these experiences in song, songs that make us squirm like eels with embarrassment, songs that make us get up stage night after night and perform with confidence and a sense of purpose..."

New track 'Tiger Lily' certainly has a sense of purpose; named after a character in Peter Pan, the slightly pastoral sense in the lyrics is allied to real grit in the songwriting.

Pop-etched folk with a certain Caledonian swagger, you can check out 'Tiger Lily' below.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jannica Honey

