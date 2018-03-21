Premiere: Jonny Dee - 'Rhythm Of My Life'

Jonny Dee simply bursts with energy.

He can't help it - a born free-thinker, inspiration seems to spill out of him at every turn.

New album 'The Human Experience' arrives in May, and it places the rapper in a field occupies by mavericks such as Chance The Rapper.

We're able to share new cut 'Rhythm Of My Life', and it's joyous bounce brings to mind early 90s productions from De La Soul or A Tribe Called Quest.

Claine steers production, with the odd tinge of psychedelia bursting into life underneath Jonny Dee's lines.

A vivid, creative, totally infectious return, you can check out 'Rhythm Of My Life' below.

