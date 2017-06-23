Premiere: John Matthias x Jay Auborn - 'Pretoria' (John Cummings Remix)

John Matthias and Jay Auborn have constructed a formidable partnership.

The production duo's exploratory musings are rooted in quality musicianship, and a near telepathic ability to see around corners.

Last year's 'Race To Zero' full length emerged via Village Green, an enthralling, continually perplexing work that fascinated with its myriad of new ideas.

Winning widespread acclaim, the material has enjoyed a remarkable second life, with the production pairing commissioning a series of remixes.

'Pretoria Remixed' finds a series of guest producers tackling the album standout, and it's set to drop on March 2nd.

We're able to premiere John Cummings' take on the song, and it finds renewed light amid the brooding balance of the original composition.

The tinkling piano line and four to the floor beat works against those ominous low notes, producing a teasing mixture of light and dark.

Tune in now.

