Premiere: Johanna Glaza - 'Space Mermaid'

Johanna Glaza could well be familiar to some of you.

As frontwoman with Joanna and the Wolf her imposing folk-hewn constructions gained a cult following, with sold out gigs and critical praise.

Turning solo, new album 'Wind Sculptures' is due to be released later this year, and it's an operatic piece of alt-pop.

New cut 'Space Mermaid' is wonderfully off piste, reminiscent of those early Kate Bush recordings in its ability to summon an alternative world.

Out on August 4th, you can bask in its surreal yet welcoming waters below.