Premiere: JNTHN STEIN ft. BXRBER - 'Master Control'

Capitals can make all the difference - after all, there's a huge distance between THIS and this...

So when JNTHN STEIN ft. BXRBER hopped into the studio together we knew it would be too good to ignore.

In keeping with their stature, 'Master Control' is a righteous piece of electro-funk, matching a fun, hip-shaking groove to those fist-pumping vocals.

JNTHN tells Clash: "Me and BXRBER made this one on a hot sweaty day in my garage. Now this whip is supercharged and thirsty for sunny skies, curvy turns and open miles. We like slow tempos and driving fast, with the top down and no seatbelts. The road is uncertain, but best believe we'll take you where you wanna go. Watch the 'Master Control'."

Tune in now.