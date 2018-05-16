Premiere: Jetta - 'ZOO'

Jetta walks her own path.

Devoutly DIY, she handles everything in her life on her own, taking the forward lead on each aspect as it arises.

It seems to be working. Racking up more than 200 million YouTube views and 100 Million plays on Spotify, she's gradually becoming a sensation without ceding control.

New single 'ZOO' is a purring, precocious piece of future soul, with the electronic backing adding a renewed layer of atmosphere to Jetta's songwriting.

There are elements of 90s R&B, framed by a desire to move into the future, with hints of UK club culture seeping through.

"I know I've got to find a way," she sings, continuing pushing to find her own identity. Tune in now.

