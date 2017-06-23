Premiere: Jazz Morley - 'Me And My Mind'

Bournemouth's Jazz Morley seem to approach her work with a certain degree of exactness.

The songwriter's soulful delivery matched acoustic elements against subtle electronics, a mixture that finds renewed space in both.

Debut EP 'Every Moment' arrives on April 6th, with Jazz set to play London's Islington venue on April 11th.

We're able to share new song 'Me And My Mind', a softly downbeat number that unfurls itself with gentle grace.

Slow-moving and slightly hypnotic, she draws from the personal to create something with subtle universality.

Tune in now.

