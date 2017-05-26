Premiere: Jareth - 'Kaleidoscope'

London-based Jareth takes her time over every release.

Renowned for her collaborations - high profile spots on releases from Rene LaVice, Bashy, Lioness and Ghetts - the vocalist now feels ready to share her debut EP.

New single 'Kaleidoscope' leads the way, and it drops in full on streaming services tomorrow (January 19th).

Delicious digital soul, the perpetually evolving backing is rooted in that crisp, itchily infectious drum beat.

Glistening electronics tinged with analogue sounds, 'Kaleidoscope' fuses disparate colours and hues to craft something truly distinct.

"This ain't over, no no..." she sings at one point, the determination evident in each note of her voice. Tune in now.

