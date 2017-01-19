Premiere: Jaiden Davis-Jones - 'Either Way'

Jaiden Davis-Jones

Canadian talent Jaiden Davis-Jones has shared new alt-pop nugget 'Either Way'.

Coming of age in Toronto, Jaiden is currently hiding out in Montreal, one of North America's most creative cities.

Using the French-Canadian city as a base, the producer's left-field pop sensibilities have come to fore, ignoring any rule placed in his way.

New cut 'Either Way' bounces between machine funk and golden R&B, a diverse mixture that seems to heighten the potency of each release.

Tightly bound songwriting that exists in its own realm, you can check it out below.

