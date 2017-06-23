Premiere: Jaguar Bones - 'Over My Dead'

Josh Beech was brought up in South London, before connections in the fashion world took him international.

Settling in Los Angeles, he felt inspired enough to pursue music, and - eventually - found the other members of Jaguar Bones.

Inspired songwriting, crisp production, and a polished sheen, the band's songwriting owes a little bit to Los Angeles, and a lot to London.

New single 'Over My Dead' is incoming, and it took an age to write - before the chance find of a photograph helped unlock the puzzle.

Josh explains...

"The writing process behind 'Over My Dead', was slightly different to the way we did our debut single, 'Turn The Sky Gold'. We recorded the parts between James’ Home studio in Denver and my home studio in North Hollywood."

"Musically, we finished 'Over My Dead' a few months ago but it wasn’t until a recent photograph I took of local LA artist Lilliya Scarlett, that we felt inspired enough to finish the lyrics and melody of the song. That photo has now become the artwork for the single. I’m excited for people to hear 'Over My Dead'. It’s probably the most vibey, down-tempo track I’ve been a part of writing."

Tune in now.

