It's all change for underground vagabond Jad & The Ladyboy.

Setting loose the Ladyboy, the eccentric dance talent is holding a 'Going Away Party' in her honour.

Now simply Jad & The, incoming EP 'Going Away Party' is a mash up of moods and genres.

Clash has nabbed 'Underground Real Shit' and it's a bewildering concoction that fuses classical string samples, ravey breaks, and that emphatic vocal hook.

Time for some 'Underground Real Shit'...