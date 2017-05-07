Premiere: JACY - 'Brand New' (ft. Myles Parrish)

JACY is a 17 year old Californian prodigy with talent to burn.

Blessed with innate confidence and that heavenly voice, her material fuses underground electronics to effortless pop.

Huge new single 'Brand New' was produced by Flo Rida associate Foolish Ways, and it's an impeccable piece of breathless pop music.

Matching JACY's delivery against Myles Parrish, it's a unique combination that pushes both to a higher level.

JACY comments: “I am so proud of it!! I think it shows who I am as an artist, it's my sound! Growing up, my singing teacher told me not to sing breathy and the way I was meant to sing... so for awhile I thought I should not sound the way I was meant to. But working with Foolish Ways, they loved my inherent tone, so it feels raw and authentic...you know me! It feels right!”

Tune in now.