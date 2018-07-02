Premiere: Island Club - 'Sober'

Brighton's Island Club have that hazy summer feel all year round.

Maybe it's that south coast air, maybe it's the music itself, or maybe - just maybe - they're in love...

New single 'Sober' certainly points to the latter, with Island Club absorbing the first flush of infatuation and putting it down on record.

A confident, highly potent indie hymn, it fuses lush synths with those blazing guitars to produce something quite potent indeed.

Island Club explain...

"'Sober' is about falling in love for the first time. When two people have an obsession for one another it really brings excitement and happiness into your lives. It’s also very sobering."

Tune in now.

