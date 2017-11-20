Premiere: Ishani - 'Insomnia'

Rising talent Ishani tends to live life her own way.

Making her own hours, studio sessions sometimes creep into the wee small hours of the night, removing her from that daily cycle.

It all takes its toll, however, with Ishani developing insomnia, unable to sleep as the hours trickle past.

Pouring these feelings into music, her latest trip-hop vibe emerged from this period, a salute to the inky night and to those who just can't get to sleep.

She explains: "'Insomnia' is a love song to all of those sleepless people up all night, trapped in their sheets. I wanted to send some love and strength to those people. One in three of us experience mild insomnia, but you’re not alone and yours isn’t the only light on in the middle of the night."

Tune in now.

