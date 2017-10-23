Premiere: Iris Lune - 'Lost In Chatter'

Brooklyn group Iris Lune make art-pop with equal emphasis on both sides of the hyphen.

New EP 'Lost In Chatter' emerges on November 28th, and it's a crisp demonstration of pop potential and musical ambition.

Fun, frisky, and literate, the band fuse glamorous electronics with lyrical introversion that is unafraid to go a little deeper.

Clash is able to premiere the title cut, and it's a short, snappy introduction that doubles as the 'lost' final chapter for Alice In Wonderland.

"It's about being drowned by all the noise around you, by all the peripherals," says frontwoman Ella Joy. "It's about awakening and realizing that there is so much wrong around us."

Tune in now.

