Premiere: Intergalactic Lovers - 'Between The Lines'

Intergalactic Lovers have cut a swathe across Europe, with each of their two studio albums helping to turn their music into a phenomenon.

New album 'Exhale', though, feels as though it could take them to the next level, matching the energy of their live shows to some fascinating new ideas.

Choppy, punch songwriting that lyrically cuts that little bit deeper, Intergalactic Lovers recall those early albums by The Cure, or even Interpol's more direct moments.

New single 'Between The Lines' is out now, and it's a superb return - a poised, artful piece of rock music with a biting vocal.

The visuals are equally impressive, too, with Intergalactic Lovers channelling the surrealist airs of fellow Belgian artist René Magritte.

'Exhale' will be released later this year.