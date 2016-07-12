Premiere: Indian Queens - 'I Get No Rest'

Indian Queens formed in Hackney Wick, an area of London best described as post-industrial.

All empty warehouses, broken down walls and gateways, the area has recently underwent a process of gentrification, giving two completely opposed sides to Hackney Wick.

Indian Queens are flying the flag for the area's creative community, matching barbed post-punk sounds against an off kilter pop vision.

New single 'I Get No Rest' is out shortly on Cool Thing Records, with flecks of electronics intermingling with the band's unkempt guitar lines.

Addictive and atmospheric, it's born from those long East London nights, the flickering street lamps teeming down on a changing city.

Tune in now.

