Premiere: Iguana Death Cult - 'Faster Faster'

Iguana Death Cult hail from Rotterdam, a working class port city in the Netherlands.

Key aspects of the Dutch underground - which we explored in full HERE - the band's live shows are the stuff of legend.

Frenetic, intense sonic assaults, they turn psych punk into astonishingly concise three-dimensional documents.

With a flurry of UK shows announced the entertainingly-monikered band have decided to share a new song, and it's a real doozy.

'Faster Faster' is the surf rock riff from hell, the sound of Jan & Dean on a bad trip, endorphins coursing uncontrollably through their veins.

Unrelenting and hella fun, you can check out this racket below.

Catch Iguana Death Cult at the following shows:

May

16 London The Old Blue Last (Dark Party)

17 Brighton Green Door Store (TGE official)

18 Brighton Komedia DME day party (TGE official)

19 Brighton Sticky Mike's (Acid Box party)

20 London Shacklewell Arms (Mini-Fest)

