Premiere: Idle Frets - 'Talk About You'

Idle Frets formed almost a decade ago, a group of school friends who wanted to have fun.

Gradually, though, the Chester band came to take the task at hand seriously, refining their songwriting and sharpening their skills.

New single 'Talk About You' is a sign that all this hard work is beginning to come to fruition.

Choppy indie with a pop streak, its subtle anthemics are bound to go down a storm at the band's live shows.

A crisp, confident, and contagious return, it was sparked by a personal event in the band's lives. They explain:

“It’s about going through the motions with a love interest. Being completely into that person when they're not that into you, so they play you for a bit, flirting with other people. After a while that person plays around too much and finds that they no longer have anyone around them that's interested in them anymore. I guess it's a transition from being the desirable one to the one nobody wants.”

Tune in now.

Catch Idle Frets at the following shows:

October

11 Leeds Lending Room

12 Bristol Mothers Ruin

13 Sheffield Cafe Totem

14 Chester Telford’s Warehouse

23 ​Liverpool O2​ ​Academy **

November

3 Birmingham Flapper

4 Basingstoke Sanctuary

5 Southampton Joiners

21 London Camden Assembly

24 Banbury Also Known As

**​ ​supporting​ ​The​ ​Pigeon​ ​Detectives

