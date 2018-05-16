Premiere: IAKO - 'Bloodbath'

Rising songwriter IAKO has come a long way.

Relocating from his native Venice to London, he experienced a lot along the route, continually absorbing new information at every turn.

New EP 'Queen Of Balance' is about this journey, and the personal shifts that moved through his life as he settled in London.

We're able to share new song 'Bloodbath' and it's a mature, gilded return, something he bills "an open letter to myself".

Born from a period of reflection, the song dwells on the two aspects of his personality, and wonders where he will end up.

IAKO explains...

"Contrary to what most people think, 'Bloodbath' isn’t about the end of a relationship; it’s an open letter to myself regarding the internal changes I’ve felt since rapidly having to adapt to so different an environment as London. I wrote it at some point last year when I was missing the ‘old me’. I tried to get outside of myself and write about what seemed like an irreconcilable split within my personality - London and Venice..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.