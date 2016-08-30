Premiere: HVNNIBVL - 'On & On'

Pop polymath returns with a summer smasher...
Robin Murray
News
31 · 05 · 2017
HVNNIBVL

Robin Murray / / 31 · 05 · 2017
0

HVNNIBVL is the pop alter ego of John J. Hannibal, a vital talent from Buffalo, New York.

The pop polymath wrote, recorded, produced, and performed his debut album in 2015, a feat that immediately marked him out as someone to watch.

A vivid, idiosyncratic talent, HVNNIBVL is gearing up for the summer season with new cut 'On & On'.

Out shortly - order it HERE - it's laced with fluorescent colours and plastic textures.

The piercing vocals are filtered through some refreshing effects, while the rattling percussion nods towards dancehall sounds. Tune in now.

HVNNIBVL
