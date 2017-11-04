Premiere: Hunger - 'Bubbles'

Hailing from the suburbs of Vienna, Austria, Hunger are a band that are au fait with the pop-rock template. Fully immersed within the modern electronic scene, they're not afraid of a big build or a huge pop chorus.

The band dish out some shimmering pop rock in the form of 'Bubbles', a work that builds and builds, worming its way into your brain with ease. Check out the premiere below, taken from their forthcoming EP, 'Amused'.

About the track, Hunger say: “‘Bubbles' is our love anthem about the thin red line in between pain and pleasure.” Take a listen, exclusively, below.

