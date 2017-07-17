Premiere: Humble & Blisse - 'Only One'

Humble & Blisse are a new production duo from Sweden, a country with a nigh-on impeccable pop track record.

Working with the likes of Astrid S, Elias, Marlene and more, the pair have developed a reputation for cutting edge sounds delivered with pop flair.

Hooking up with Majestic Casual, Humble & Blisse have constructed a new single, one that is completely, utterly individual.

'Only One' has a hip-hop bounce, a physicality of sound that is matched to some clinical, pointed, luminescent melodies.

As the duo themselves put it:

'Only One' shows a happier, more groovy side of us. We mixed what we love about old school disco/soul with a more modern approach.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.