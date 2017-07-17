Premiere: Humble & Blisse - 'Only One'

Humble & Blisse are a new production duo from Sweden, a country with a nigh-on impeccable pop track record.
Working with the likes of Astrid S, Elias, Marlene and more, the pair have developed a reputation for cutting edge sounds delivered with pop flair.
Hooking up with Majestic Casual, Humble & Blisse have constructed a new single, one that is completely, utterly individual.
'Only One' has a hip-hop bounce, a physicality of sound that is matched to some clinical, pointed, luminescent melodies.
As the duo themselves put it:
'Only One' shows a happier, more groovy side of us. We mixed what we love about old school disco/soul with a more modern approach.
Tune in now.
