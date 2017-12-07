Premiere: Human Pet - 'Linda Pinky'

Human Pet are crawling out of London's vital DIY underground, a network of promoters, tape labels, rehearsal spaces, and studios.

Having made their name with a feral, vital live show - a recent set at a Fluffer Pit Party testifies to this - the band have also spent time fine-tuning their songwriting.

Fuzzed out and ice cold, Human Pet's scratchy indie sound is layered in grunge effects, with more than one Big Muff laying down their life for the cause.

With a flurry of live shows planned, Human Pet have linked with Permanent Creeps for new single 'Linda Pinky'.

Strikingly surreal songwriting, the off kilter riffing burrows its way into your cranium, while the stripped back production is as raw as they come.

Tune in now.

Catch Human Pet at the following shows:

February

17 London Secret warehouse party release show

March

3 London The Old Blue Last Supporting LUMER (Permanent Creeps Club)

10 London Hairy & SIR All Dayer w/ Black Doldrums/Melt Dunes/Long Teeth

25 London Night Terrors All-Dayer

