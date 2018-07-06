Premiere: Horsedreamer - 'Trigger'

Horsedreamer is a project that focusses on the link between music and works.

Trinidadian poet Roger Robinson works on the lyrics, with the one-time King Midas Sound collaborator surging into fresh areas.

Music is handled by Piers Faccini, and his beautifully arranged compositions mesh perfectly with those cutting words.

Releasing their second EP on Beat My Drum, Horsedreamer's 'Beat My Drum' is a fascinating collision of distinctly different influences.

'Trigger' has become a standout, with Roger Robinson's delivering attaching itself to fresh nuance in his dextrous poetry.

The folk-hewn arrangement has a pastoral feel, allowing Horsedreamer to exist in different planes at the same time, continually embarking on new conversations.



