Premiere: Honors x Molly Kate Kestner - 'On Again'

Canadian band Honors have always been open to collaboration.

Seeking out new voices on their travels, the group were recently introduced to new Atlantic signee Molly Kate Kestner.

Blessed with that crystal clear voice, Molly's approach seemed to link with Honors' way of working, and the two parties sat down to explore some fresh ideas.

'On Again' is the result. The arrangement is spacious to the point of silence, heavily atmospheric and wonderfully suggestive.

HONORS explain...

Rainy nights in Los Angeles have a special electricity in the air. We wrote the song sitting at a piano side by side and had goosebumps the entire time. It felt timeless, like a night in Paris, or a tragic Hollywood romance. When it came time to produce the song, we wanted it to have a cinematic grandeur; to feel both whimsical and melancholy... Our take on the classic ballad structure of a duet.

We hope listeners who have been through similar heartache and pain can rejoice with the soulful emotion of the track and passion in Molly and Patrick’s voices. Sometimes we have to take a stand and persevere when our love is worth fighting for.

