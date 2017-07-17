Premiere: Holly Miranda - 'Golden Spiral'

Holly Miranda always knew she wanted to make music.

Arriving in New York at the age of 16, she hurled herself into the city's creative community, recording two albums with her band The Jealous Girlfriends.

Playing in Karen O's live band, the ever-inquisitive Holly Miranda continually sought out new forms, new influences.

“I’ve always been a proponent of not making the same record twice,” she mused recently. “Some people find a niche and go with that, but I need to try something different every time.”

New album 'Mutual Horse' arrives on February 23rd - pre-order it HERE - with Clash able to share new song 'Golden Spiral'.

An off piste slice of avant funk, it's reminiscent of David Byrne or even St. Vincent in its rugged yet direct rhythmic pulse.

Holly explains: "This track started as a loop I made and was messing around with in my bedroom in the East Village. My best friend, Ambrosia Parsley, came over and heard it and almost immediately sang that opening line, "Ride your pony down the block and tie it up outside of 7-11". Ambrosia grew up in Reseda, California (the deep valley) in the 70's and her friend Tiffany had a horse named Honey. Ambrosia used to ride on the back, picking plums and oranges off the trees that hung over peoples fences along the way. Then they would tie it up outside 7-11 and get coke Slur-pees. Also, her neighbour really did make 'sexy movies'."

She continues: "When I went to LA to work on the record at Dangerbird Studio, our balcony overlooked a seedy corner store. So I would sit up there with my pen and paper and watch all the people coming and going, definitely witnessed a few drug deals, what have you. That's where I finished the song. It's one of my favourites on the record. Especially Maria Eisen's saxy space jam!"

'Mutual Horse' will be released on February 23rd.

