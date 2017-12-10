Premiere: Hirola - 'Fields'

Hirola is a new partnership, linking the imaginations of LTO and edapollo.

Allowing their music to flow in esoteric directions, the project has a wilfully experimental yet always beguiling approach.

Rooted in organic elements - such as piano - the group allow each composition to drift off, finding new realms in the process.

Hirola write: “It's taken a couple years of trial and error to develop a sound that's equal parts LTO and edapollo...”

First official release 'Hirola' wil be released next month, with Clash able to share engrossing new cut 'Fields'. Hirola explains:

"The main elements of this track had been around for a while but we never quite felt it was finished, after some time away from it, we reworked it and added the vocals. I remember the Sunday afternoon earlier this year when we recorded the vocals, it was a bitterly cold, dark day and a storm was forecast for that evening, you could feel it brewing in the air and the vocals kind of reflected the dark, dramatic tension in the air before a storm."

Tune in now.

