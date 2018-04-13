Premiere: Hifi Sean x David McAlmont - 'Transparent'

In one corner, you have among the finest soul voices Britain has ever produced. In the other, a producer whose depth of experience is almost second to none.

Hifi Sean and David McAlmont hit it off immediately, trading influences, swapping inspirations, and generally having a rare old time.

A full length album is said to be in the works, with the pair working night and day in the studio to achieve the sound they can hear in their heads.

This weekend, though, fans will be able to get their hands on new cut 'Transparent' as part of a special Record Store Day release.

A vinyl drop in independent record shops, 'Transparent' offers politically-motivated lyrics and a helluva backbeat, a funky, almost disco-tinged arrangement.

David McAlmont says: "The shock of 2016: that transatlantic feeling; millions, who thought certain liberties, privileges and rights were sacrosanct awaken to the worst imaginable possibilities. After years of being heard, seen and understood, it is like being reduced to a spectre in a once familiar place: what you feel, fear, care about has no agency. Who's listening now? Who cares that we are still here?”

HiFi Sean adds: “Its a homage to blaxploitation movies, a protest song and urban anthem for a new generation.”

We've nabbed the full video before anyone else - tune in below.

