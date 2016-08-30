Premiere: Hiatus - 'Celestial' (ft. Charlene Soraia)

Hiatus is the long-running project of Cyrus Shahrad, a musician whose roots straddle both Britain and Iran.

Reflecting both UK club culture and his heritage in the Middle East, the producer swathes his electronics with melodies that nod towards Iranian tradition.

It's an intriguing mix, one that has resulted in an enormous sense of emotional breadth and range - and one that resonates with a lot of different people.

New album 'All The Troubled Hearts' arrives on June 2nd, with Hiatus working alongside a small cast of hand-picked guests.

New cut 'Celestial' airs first on Clash, and it features some haunting guest vocals from Charlene Soraia.

Reminiscent of Ghostly International's output but with a more European-inclined viewpoint, Hiatus' deft production creates a web of sound around Charlene's vocal.

Cyrus explains: "I met Charlene a few years ago while playing keys in a band. She was part of an otherwise forgettable four-act night in some dingy Earl’s Court club, and arrived on stage with a guitar, a pile of hand-drawn EPs and a plastic bottle of lemonade. I fell under her spell immediately, entranced by her voice, her kaleidoscopic guitar playing, her songs at once beautiful and haunted by an acid-warped eeriness."

"We’ve been friends ever since, but 'Celestial' is our first collaboration; it’s a love story set at the end of the world, a requiem for a dying sun, and a celebration of the fact that, against all odds, we were here to see it."

Tune in now.