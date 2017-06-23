Premiere: Hero Fisher - 'Sylvie'

Hero Fisher seems to imbue every song she places her name against with a rare sense of atmosphere.

French-born and British-raised - and yes, that's her real name - Hero released debut album 'Delivery' back in 2015.

New album 'Glue Moon' is incoming, with Clash able to share a real highlight from her upcoming LP.

New cut 'Sylvie' is a stark, eerie return, one that leaves chills rippling on your spine.

The video recalls the DIY style of Blair Witch Project, with the grainy footage matching her raw delivery.

Tune in now.