Premiere: Hazey Eyes - 'Some Reason' (ft. FEELDS)

Hazey Eyes was initially drawn to classical music, before shifting into club culture.

That perhaps explains just why his approach is so completely unique. Warm house chords collide with off piste arrangements, subtle piano chords and lush strings uniting against twinkling electronics.

New track 'Some Reason' finds Hazey Eyes combining with FEELDS, and the pair seem to bring something fresh out of one another.

A wonderful pop song, FEELDS' velvet vocal picks out fresh elements of texture from the production, renewed moments of beauty.

A bewitching proposition, you can check it out below.

